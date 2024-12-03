Marc Giro used his finest humor in prime time to join the jokes about the controversy between El Hormiguero and La Revueltawhich broke out following the interview with Jorge Martinchampion of MotoGP.

The presenter began, like every Tuesday, doing a monologue in his Late Xouin La 2, when a motorist entered with his relevant vehicle to the set. “What is this? Gentleman, who are you, Valverde?” Giró asked.

“I’m Jorge Martín, You can interview me now, everyone has interviewed me!”, joked the actor, who did not take off his helmet, since he was not really the champion. “Yes I’m a sissy, I don’t know anything about ‘MotoPG’“, responded, with more humor if possible, Marc.

The jokes did not stop on the subject. “We here are vegans, vegetarians, this is petromasculinity“, the man criticized the motorist. “Besides, this thing is very polluting“Get out of here!” he ordered him excitedly.

After kicking out the motorist, Marc Giro started the program. “They don’t let me do my monologue calmly!” he complained. “Welcome to the Late Xou!”, he thus welcomed, triggering laughter from the audience.