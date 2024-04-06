Marc Gasol's 33 takes to the skies in Memphis

When Marc Gasol won the NBA title in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, he asked that the motto of his time with the Memphis Grizzlies be engraved on his championship ring. “Grit and Grind”, something like leaving your skin behind. His former teammates felt the Spanish center's triumph as their own. Gasol also considered it in some way a triumph for his soul team in the NBA. This Saturday, the Grizzlies pay him their greatest tribute: the retirement of the jersey with his number, 33. “I am happy and I am proud of what we achieved,” the player said this Friday in the city where he established himself as a local hero .

Only one jersey can be seen so far on top of the Grizzlies pavilion, in downtown Memphis (Tennessee). This is the number '50' of his longtime companion Zach Randolph, whose number was retired in December 2021. This Saturday, Marc Gasol's number '33' will symbolically ascend to the skies of the FedEx Forum. With this, Marc and Pau also become the first two brothers to receive such an honor in the NBA, the most important basketball league in the world. In Pau's case, the Lakers retired his '16' in March 2023.

Marc Gasol, 39, has arrived in Memphis a week early to return to live with his family in the city that welcomed him for the first time when he was 16, when his brother Pau signed for the Grizzlies and the whole family moved with him. he. In the end, after twists and turns of fate, in Memphis it was Marc who became a local hero. He played 11 seasons (2008-19) on the team and was key to the team's qualification for seven consecutive years. playoffs.