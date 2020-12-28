The games not only in the regular phase, before the Clippers suffering to keep their ex-teammate Ibaka at bay and against the Mavericks without standing out against people of less quality like Cauley-Stein or Marjanovic, but the preseason had left a rare residue in the Lakers if we refer to the performances of Marc Gasol. He came more in the bubble mode, very well physically but without that translated into a groundbreaking game, than in the one we saw him with the champion Raptors and in his years with the Grizzlies. Next month meets 36 years and his contract with the Angelenos it is by the minimum. He is expected to help, not to be the decisive center that once dominated the NBA. But precisely the blow of perspective is the one that should not be lost: the intelligence to play this is intact, it is a signing that must weigh those next to him rather than show off him, that he is a starter does not mean that he should be the interior more important and his name is still Marc Gasol. Nobody should forget this, it is to be faithful to history.

Against the Timberwolves, the Barcelona-born center stood with advantages. Anthony Davis he was not by his side, reserved by Vogel after a hit against the Mavericks, and James went to ‘4’ to put Kuzma of ‘3’ in the starting lineup. Karl-Anthony Towns, injured, he was not going to be his opponent in the zone. Land, perhaps, so that we could see something more of an individual contribution from a Marc with which some fans and analysts have been primed despite the fact that it has just arrived and has the curriculum that it has. The result was loose, 127-91, and the victory by 36 left as great beneficiaries a Kyle Kuzma (20 points) flattered by his teammates and a Marc Gasol (12 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 blocks) recovering sensations that seemed lost.

The game already had a defined course from the first minutes. The opening, a triple from Kuzma in the race. Marc made his debut as a scorer for the Lakers with an open triple. In total, six of six in three-point pitches for the Angelenos right off the start, already sending by 11 on the scoreboard (21-10, minute 6). The distance was extended to the barrier of twenty with the direction of Schröder and the exit of Harrell, Caruso and Matthews. The Wolves looked a lot heavier, counting it was their second game in two nights and their opponent was a bit more rested.

The benefits offered by Ryan Saunders’ men in the first two games collided head-on with what happened at the Staples Center. D’Angelo (4 points, 7 losses) did not take command, outside scorers such as Beasley and Edwards (between the two, 1/12 in triples) did not contribute enough … There was a lack of references to lean on and the work of the Lakers in defense began to resemble the one Frank Vogel tries to capture on the court.

The game was already decided at halftime. Caruso took the hook for a walk as in the brightest moments of his franchise, James showed off with quality connections, Horton-Tucker had minutes to replicate what he did in the preseason … The distance would even expand further in the third quarter (+36, 103-67). Everything was seen for sentence.

The worst thing for the Timberwolves was not showing all the good that they had seen in the other two games. Without Towns it was complicated, but not even so. Ricky Rubio (9 + 4 + 4) returned to be regular coming off the bench and Juancho Hernangómez (6 + 5) could accumulate up to thirteen minutes of play.