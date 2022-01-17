It’s never too late if happiness is good and after five years, Marc García returns to the ranks of the team with which he became part of the history of the Superbike World Championship. From the hand of Yamaha MS Racing Team, the Spaniard became the first champion to meet the Supersport 300 category and after continuing his career in the small class of derivative bikes after a brief hiatus in 2018, where he rode for Max Biaggi’s team in the category of Moto3 within the FIM CEV, thanks With the support of Palladium Hotel Group, he returns to a team with which he will seek to return to the top.

Garcia will get back to the handlebars of a Yamaha, after piloting the prototype Ninja 400 of Kawasaki during the last season. It has been the only one in which he left his win counter at zero, since previously he added at least one per season being that of Magny Cours in 2020 the last of the four signed to date, during a race in which he showed off his potential facing the most adverse conditions.

At that time he was a member of the ranks of the 2R Racing Team, a structure that he abandoned to face a much more ambitious challenge in which they have “clear objectives”, as Garcia himself highlights. “I am very happy for the opportunity that the team has given me,” says the Spaniard, grateful to a structure that fully trusts him again after the successes they achieved together in a season where he simply came as a guest and ended up becoming the star: “It’s a team that It brings me back good memories, is the one with whom I became World Champion in 2017 and I am convinced that together we will work very well. I also wanted to thank Palladium Hotel Group for the support and interest they have shown in me.”