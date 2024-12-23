Almost five months after the controversial handball in the European Championship quarter-finals between Germany and eventual European champions Spain, Marc Cucurella admitted that he would have expected a penalty whistle in the game. “At this moment, yes. I thought that was it, screw it,” the defender told the Spanish newspaper Marca.

He understands the controversy in Germany, said Cucurella. “If it had been against us, I would have protested and said it was a penalty. But it’s football,” says the 26-year-old, who is undecided about the scene: “He clearly hits me on the hand, you can’t deny that. But I have them in a completely natural position, so I can’t cut them off.”

The incident occurred after a shot by Jamal Musiala in the 106th minute when the score was 1-1. Spain finally scored the 2-1 winner shortly before the end of extra time. In retrospect, the European Football Union UEFA admitted that it had been a wrong decision.

But Cucurella doesn’t want to talk about the all-important scene of the game: “They think that’s why they were eliminated, but there was still a lot of time left. They should have taken the penalty first. We could also have said that Kroos should have been sent off. In the end, when you lose, you’re always looking for something.”