The match of Marc Cucurella against Italy was consecrated in this Euro 2024to which he arrived with the poster of supporting actor, surpassed in expectations by Alejandro Grimaldo, but in which he is undoubtedly already the unexpected great revelation of Luis de la Fuente’s team, with two performances to frame, the first in official matches , which places him as insurance and the undisputed starter in the left-handed profile.

The protagonist of the match against Italy was, without a doubt, the left wing of the Spanish team. Over there Nico Williams He roamed freely and did mischief with Giovanni Di Lorenzo to break Italy, which ended up succumbing in a play born at the feet of the Athletic Club winger.

But in defense, Marc Cucurella, ‘Cucu’, As the AufShalke Arena in Gelsenkirchen in which the match was played sang, it was an impregnable wall by any standards. Neither in the 1 for 1, nor in the melee, nor in the open field was he surpassed. A total exhibition that accompanies the data, with a match that ended without errors with the ball, with 100% success in the pass and being the player who won the most duels.

He despaired of Gianluca Scamacca, Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini, who were rotated so as not to suffer the power of a footballer who has not had an easy season at Chelsea due to injuries at the beginning of the campaign, in which he was out for almost 3 months, but who has found in Mauricio Pochettino an ally to get his better football, that version that Luis de la Fuente already knew from lower categories.

At 25 years old, he is in the best moment of his career and is aware of it: “I am in a great moment. These victories help, you gain confidence. Both I and the team make a great effort, fighting for all the balls and giving everything for the team, for now we can be proud. We have done nothing, the objective is to win everything until the end,” he told the Spanish media in a mixed zone.

“It hasn’t been an easy year, but I have worked hard until the opportunity came and when it came I took advantage of it,” he added.

Already certain of his role as the main actor in this team that aims high, he recalled the little support that the group received before starting, also reducing the euphoria after 2 victories that have triggered the emotions of the fans, in search of a balance, but without stopping dreaming and looking high.

“Before, no one gave anything, now we have won 2 games and we look like the best. We know what we have to do, game by game, focused on what we do. If we continue at this level we can do nice things,” he said.

“We knew what we were capable of, we have a great combination of young players with veterans. We could have scored more goals but we faced the Albania game calmly,” he commented.

In addition, he spoke about the change in style of this team, more aggressive, with more determination, something to which he has undoubtedly contributed: “We are good with the ball, but if we press and try hard we can steal. We have not let them feel comfortable, “That in the end is a team effort. Those who came in later helped us.”

“The coach is very happy, the work is good and we have to continue like this, because we have a team to aspire to something great,” he said.

Cucurella It is no longer a doubt in the eleven. It is a fixed, an insurance. It is an unexpected great revelation that dreams of doing beautiful things in this Euro Cup in which Spain shines in attack with its two wingers, but also in defense, still without conceding a single goal and with 4 in favor. ‘Cucu’ has burst in with force. He has proven to have plenty of level. And he is here to stay.

The Chelsea left-hander has infected his teammates thanks to the motto that the fans of the blue team in England composed for him, who applaud the Spaniard because he does not spare a single drop of sweat.

“Cucurella, cucurella, he eats paella, he drinks Estrella (eats paella, drinks Estrella (beer)… his hair is fucking huge…” goes the English chant.

