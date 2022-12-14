Marc Cucurella has urged Chelsea to give Graham Potter time to turn things around at Chelsea.
Chelsea shocked many by opting to sack Thomas Tuchel shortly after the start of the 2022/23 campaign and replacing him with Potter.
The former Brighton boss hasn’t exactly hit the ground running since then, winning just seven of his first 14 matches and losing the last three prior to the World Cup.
That has led to some fans of the club feeling that replacing Tuchel with Potter was the wrong decision, but Cucurella is confident that isn’t the case. The full-back says the Englishman just needs to be given time, pointing to how the manager took a while to make his mark when they were at Brighton together but did an excellent job in the end.
“I was really happy at Brighton with him and now he has come here and I think it is good for me and the rest of the team. He is a good coach because his idea of football is attacking. All of it is a process. The first season with Graham in Brighton the results were not good, they stayed down at the table,” he told The Sun.
“They continued with the same ideas, working, working and working. Then, last season and this season they played really good with the same ideas.
“We need to work and understand his ideas and the results will arrive. It is difficult because it is a new coach with different ideas and it is difficult to change without the time to train.
“This part of the season we have time, we meet more and know the ideas of the coach. This second part of the season, I am excited for.”
Harry Symeou hosts Andy Headspeath, Quentin Gesp and Jack Gallagher to look back on the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia – join us!
If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!
#Marc #Cucurella #Graham #Potter #plead #Chelsea
Leave a Reply