Cleaning and renovation, that was the objective of Manchester City for this summer market after signing once again a failed year in the Champions League and in fact Guardiola’s team achieved it, since they have released veterans who in general already enjoyed a substitute role and signed youth that will give a new face to the institution.
City’s movements were simple, for each loss, the English team had to close a signing to fill the gap, this will also happen with the last departure of Pep’s squad, the left-back Zinchenko who has been transferred to Arsenal and his place it will be occupied by one of Guardiola’s greatest wishes, Marc Cucurella.
After several weeks of negotiation where even at some point the signing came to be seen dropped, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement for the transfer of the former Barcelona and Getafe footballer in exchange for 36 million euros plus variables, In this way, Guardiola’s squad is practically closed, assessing that it seems difficult for any other player in the team to get out, since there are no more transferable players in it and the search for the center-back has become complicated.
