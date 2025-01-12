Lamine Yamal stopped being a ‘promise’ a long time ago and has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world. The right winger of the Barcelona Football Club is in extraordinary form and continues to break records day after day. But where is your ceiling?

His teammate has tried to answer this question. Marc Cucurella. In an interview on the ‘Nude Project’ podcast, the Chelsea left-back has been asked about Yamal’s potential, and whether he will be able to reach the potential of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Let’s see… That’s another level,” Cucurella responds first, who although he knows perfectly well the level that the young forward is showing, prefers to be cautious, since the career of Messi and Ronaldo will be difficult to surpass.

The most difficult thing about football according to Cucurella

«Do you know what happens? That those two were never satisfied. In the end, many people who had the same titles and Ballon d’Ors that they have would stop. But they didn’t do it,” says the Catalan defender.









“I think that is the most difficult thing,” Cucurella concludes, emphasizing that if it is because of talent, yes, Lamine Yamal “it can be at that level”but what is truly difficult is to make it sustainable for so many years without lowering performance.