Sunday, February 4, 2024, 01:28











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Despite the colorful and naïve air, the painting of Marc Chagall (1887-1985) reflects a tormented soul, the result of having lived through two world wars, the Nazi persecution of the Jews and exile. Encouraged by a deep political commitment of a humanist nature, the work of the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers