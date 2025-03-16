LaLiga passes through the metropolitan. A point separates Barcelona from Atlético de Madrid, although the Barca ones have a pending match, that of Osasuna. Both Flick and Simeone recognized in the previous one that the league championship can be defined, although not decide today. For everything, and especially because Barcelona has not won Atlético this year in the two precedents in the League and in the Cup, there were not too many surprises in the Hansi Flick Gala eleven.

But the German coach did take an ace below the sleeve. Beyond the return on the axis of the rear of Pau Cubarsí, which was lost by sanction the match against Benfica, the baton of the meeting will be carried by Pedri with Marc Casadó, the main novelty of the eleven of Flick. The German explained that Frenkie de Jong was not well.

Dani Olmo will complete the center of the Barca field while Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski will seek to make a difference in attack.

The eleven of FC Barcelona: Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, bucket; Casadó, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

For its part, Atlético has only suffered a defeat in the last 20 games at home, with 15 victories and four draws, if they are extended to the games in their field to all competitions this season. But those of Simeone arrive exhausted to the appointment after the endless tie against Real Madrid that ended up deciding in a soundfolder of penalties with controversy included by the annulment of the shot of Julián Álvarez, headline today. Instead, Simeone reserves Sorloth, a footballer who, entering from the bench, has put the party to Barcelona marking in the last sigh in the last two precedents.

The eleven of Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Lenglet, Le Normand; Giuliano, from Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann and Julián Álvarez.

This Sunday will be the first of the two games that Barça will play in the Metropolitan in the coming weeks. On April 2 he will return to the rojiblanco coliseum to dispute the return of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey with all matched after 4-4 of the first leg.