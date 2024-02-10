DirectChronicle

The defenses blocked the attacks in a match with few scoring opportunities in which Las Palmas and Valencia knew how to cancel each other out for 90 minutes with hardly any exceptions. One of the few attempts came when the game seemed condemned to 0-0. But then, in the 89th minute, Marc Cardona, who had entered the field a little earlier, broke the waist of Sergi Canós on the wing and Álex Suárez took advantage of his cross to unbalance the duel. Six minutes later, already in extra time, it was Cardona himself who sealed the match at 2-0, a result that helped the Canarian team overtake Valencia in the standings.

2 Álvaro Vallés, Mika Mármol, Álex Suárez, Sergi Cardona, Saul Coco, Kirian Rodríguez, Javi Muñoz (Fabio González, min. 92), Munir (Marc Cardona, min. 83), Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park (Julian Araujo, min. 92 ), Maximo Perrone (Enzo Loiodice, min. 79) and Sandro (Alberto Moleiro, min. 79) See also Switzerland-Spain opens the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 0 Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Cenk Özkacar, Gayá, Cristhian Ibarguen, Francisco Martinez (Sergi Canos, min. 73), Javi Guerra, Pepelu, Hugo Guillamón, Selim Amallah (Peter Federico, min. 66) and Hugo Duro (Alberto Mari, min. 86) Goals 1-0 min. 88: Álex Suárez. 2-0 min. 94: Marc Cardona. Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez Yellow cards Mika Mármol (min. 47) and Marc Cardona (min. 95)

Las Palmas, which had gone two days without a victory, remained faithful to its style in this direct confrontation between two teams that want to enter Europe through the back door. García Pimienta's team took possession of the ball and tried to combine on the edge of the area to find the openings that the Valencian defense did not allow. Rubén Baraja's team was waiting behind, but with some comfort in a match where the defenses clearly dominated the attacks.

The night, despite its touch carnival boy, it was rather tedious. There were no clear scoring chances. Little more than an innocent shot by Javi Muñoz into the hands of Mamardashvili, or a hit from his field by Pepelu that did not find the goal of Álvaro Valles, the goalkeeper with midfield feet who likes to be outside the area. But the two rears were impenetrable. The one led by the hairless Mosquera knew how to weave a network in the center, where he likes to roam the Las Palmas area. And the yellow defense perfectly blocked the wings, their rival's favorite place to stalk the opponent's goal.

Valencia was missing Diego López, who is injured and has been their offensive leader in recent weeks. Baraja, halfway through the second half, looked for an alternative by debuting Peter Federico, the only authorized reinforcement from Singapore in winter, and bringing in Canós and Jesús Vázquez. García Pimienta reacted and added Alberto Moleiro, the latest pearl of the Canarian youth team, to the game. But the key piece was Marc Cardona, who in two actions resolved the clash with an assist and a goal.

