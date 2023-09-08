Marc Bohan, the French designer who led Dior for three decades, has died at the age of 97. “We are deeply sorry to announce the passing of Marc Bohan, a great visionary and passionate creator who marked both the history of fashion and that of our house,” toThe French firm announced today on its Instagram.

Born in Paris, he inherited his passion for sewing from his mother, a milliner. At the age of 23 he began working at the atelier by Edward Molyneux, where he managed to dress myths like Marlene Dietrich. She would later spend several years at the Patou couture house and in 1960, shortly after her 30th birthday, she was given the challenge of picking up the baton from Yves Saint Laurent at the helm of Christian Dior. He held the position of creative director of the firm, one of the most emblematic of luxury, until 1989, and thus became the designer who has remained with the banner for the longest time.

Yeah monsieur Dior shelved the austere clothing of World War II with its acclaimed and very opulent ‘new look’ of 1946, and Saint Laurent later breathed modernity and youth into the banner with, among other things, its trapeze-cut dresses and its beatnik aesthetic. , Bohan maintained a creative profile halfway between classicism and rigor; garments stripped of superfluous ornaments and modeled with contained cuts and silhouettes. In fact, before leading the design team, Bohan worked for two years at Dior’s London headquarters; there, in the post-war period, the New Look of the founder of the brand was prohibited because it required several meters of fabric to be made, and the French creator learned to mix the codes of the house with more austere references typical of the times. “My youth has been accompanied by Bohan’s creations, he was a great innovator who knew how to condense the vitality of the sixties,” says the firm’s current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, in the statement. The Italian designer, in fact, has referenced Bohan’s fluid shapes and use of color in several of her collections.

Bohan kept a low profile, creatively and personally, compared to other great designers of the second half of the 20th century. However, its influence is undeniable, not only because its style, content and architecture have influenced designers such as Miuccia Prada or Diane von Furstenberg (this is illustrated in the book that covers almost thirty years at Dior, published in 2018 by Assouline). , also and above all, because he dressed all the great style divas of that time: he was a personal friend (and, therefore, head designer) of such disparate profiles as Elizabeth Taylor, Françcoise Sagan or Niki de Saint Phalle, and Grace Kelly was among her main clients. In fact, one of the designer’s most remembered designs is the wedding dress that he made for Carolina de Monaco at her wedding to Philippe Junot. He also created clothes for then-American First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Bohan was able to successfully adapt to the structural changes in the sector. He launched the house’s ready-to-wear line, formerly known as Miss Dior, opened up to the children’s market and men’s fashion, and under his mandate perfumes such as Diorling and Eau Sauvage were created. But in 1981, the Willot Group, the company that owned Dior, filed for bankruptcy. Shortly after, in 1984, a young Bernard Arnault bought the brand, thus laying one of the first stones in the now all-powerful luxury conglomerate LVMH. They say that Arnault took over the firm for a handful of symbolic francs; with him, however, Dior, and fashion in general, changed their market dynamics and opted for spectacle and entertainment.

It is also said that, in 1989, Bohan learned from the press that Arnault had fired him. He would be replaced by Gianfranco Ferré, who at that time was enjoying success with his eponymous brand of colorful and exuberant suits. After a brief stint at the British firm Hartnell, Bohan decided to retire in the early 1990s. He created some commissioned pieces under his own name until the turn of the century, when he retired to a mansion near London. He was the last great designer of the golden age of haute couture.