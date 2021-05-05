Marc Bartra’s grandmother will probably be happy next Monday, because his grandson aims to return to ownership at Betis to play against Granada. Mandi saw the fifth yellow in Valladolid and the gates of the eleven are reopened for the Catalan central defender.

Absent for about three months due to physical problems, Heel discomfort and a colic problem, Bartra was already available to play since the end of March but has only entered the team twice, due to a Víctor Ruiz between cottons. Before Atlético and Athletic he completed two matches of at least approved, but in the last two days against Real Madrid and Valladolid he was a substitute again.

Now, and before the departure of Mandi to Villarreal together with the sanction of the Algerian, Marc has the option of making a fixed site for these four remaining days and claiming his figure, much discussed during his journey in Heliopolis except in the first months after his arrival, in January 2018, when contributed to qualification for the Europa League.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 4, 2021

Certify another continental passport would help Bartra keep many options to follow at Betis next season. It is true that Mandi is leaving and that Sidnei is even less important to Manuel Pellegrini. But the Catalan’s record, one of the highests of the template, and the need to alleviate expenses and get money in transfers will make in Villamarín don’t think about it if a decent offer comes in.