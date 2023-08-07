Sunday, August 6, 2023, 9:37 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The bad game, especially the first forty-five minutes, played by Real Murcia at the Cartagonova required urgent solutions. Especially in defense, a plot in which the grana team was weak in the first half and gave too many gifts to its rival. And if there was a gap to be filled urgently for weeks in the new squad that Javier Recio is building, it was the one on the left side, a position where on Saturday he had to play for almost the entire Junior derby, a young central defender from Imperial.

That is why the signing of Marc Baró, born 23 years ago in Palma de Mallorca, is good news for Gustavo Munúa who still has three weeks to go to correct deficiencies in all the plots of the field. The footballer trained in the youth ranks of Barcelona and Valencia, made his debut in Segunda B at the age of 18. Peralada, Leioa and Cádiz B were his teams before debuting in the Second Division with two games in the Cádiz first team led by Cervera.

At Betis Deportivo de Primera Federación he ended up breaking two years later after playing 33 games, 24 of them as starters. It was just before joining Atlético Baleares, an entity in which he has continued his training with 19 games in the third category of Spanish football and where he has attracted the attention of many teams aspiring to promotion such as Real Murcia, who have been waiting for him since weeks ago, until the footballer managed to break away from a Mallorcan team that came to consider him in absentia for forcing his departure to the grana club.

“A complete full-back and projection”, this is how Real Murcia described it in the welcome statement to a team that still needs a few more pieces to be fully competitive, such as a senior winger with overflow and more reinforcements at the back.