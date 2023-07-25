The world of philosophy is mourning the passing of Marc Augè. the philosopher, the anthropologist and theorist of “non-places” passed away at the age of 87 years old. During his career, the French ethnologist had carried out ethnographic research in the field in Africa and Latin America before undertaking studies on the anthropology of everyday life.

Marc Augé was anthropologist, ethnologist, philosopher. The news of his disappearance was reported by the management of the Modena Philosophy Festival, with whom he had been collaborating for some time as a member of the Scientific Committee. News also confirmed by the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS) in Paris with which he worked.

The french philosopher was born in Poitiers on 2 September 1935. He had studied at the Ecole Normale Supérieure, later graduating in classical literature. He then became a teacher at the Lycée Paul Valéry in Paris and then at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris.

Throughout his career he had performed ethnographic research on the ground in Africa and also in Latin America. He had also directed the prestigious Ecole, of which he had been president, and also the French Institute of Development Research.

For the academic community he was one of the most important international anthropologists. He had become famous throughout the world for his theory of “non-places”, after changing his studies to embrace the field of everyday anthropology.

Marc Augè’s theory of “non-places”: what are they?

Non-places are those spaces that have no identity, history, relationship. They are typical spaces of the modern world, such as shopping malls and roadside restaurants. It is the exact opposite of anthropological places, characterized instead by a precise identity and strong relationships.

To deepen his thought, we can read Nonluoghi. Introduction to an anthropology of supermodernity (Milan 1993), Between the borders. Cities, places, interactions (Milan 2007), Another world is possible (Turin 2017) and Sharing the human condition. A handbook for our present (Milan 2019).