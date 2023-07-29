The French anthropologist Marc Augé, in Barcelona in 2019. JOHN BARBOSA

It is always difficult to answer when someone asks you what anthropology is. One way to muddle through is to compare it to sociology. Sociology studies the society; anthropology studies the societies. Surely there will be colleagues willing to qualify, but at least the clarification serves to establish that one of the singularities of anthropology is the application of the comparative method to the whole of human social experience. In other words, human societies are understood by discovering in them inertias and repetitions of other societies in other places and at other times. This implies, for example, that in order to understand our world it is essential to have understood, as far as possible, some of those other worlds that are in this one.

That was the definition that Marc Augé proposed of anthropology: “Anthropology is the study of man in general” (What is anthropology?, Paidos). It was written by that Marc Augé who left us last Monday, at the age of 87. His work was already a habitual instrument for contemplating the present from an anthropological way of finding things. Examples were the reflections that he had given us on various aspects of contemporary Western society, whether general —tourism, memory, mobility, old age, fiction— or specific, such as his praise of bistros, the bicycle or a movie: White House. It had also made us think about the great processes of globalization and its effects. To cite recent editions or reissues in Spanish: the impossible journey, Towards an anthropology of contemporary worlds, The forms of oblivion, The war of dreams, The future of the earthlings…, all published by Gedisa, plus the little joys and the human condition (Attic of books).

Marc Augé was already a maître à penser, an academic who had transcended the confines of the Academy to become a renowned intellectual, of course discussed, even known. Now then, his virtues as a source of his thought found —going back to the beginning— their originality and their legitimacy in that they came from his prolonged proximity to distant societies that he knew thoroughly.

He was professor of anthropology at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris and its director for 10 years (1985-1995); he directed a good handful of investigations from the French CNRS. But, above all, before becoming an intellectual, he was an Africanist disciple of Georges Balandier, who carried out ethnographic studies on accusations of witchcraft, fetishism, disease, kinship and prophetism in societies in the Ivory Coast and Togo in the second half of the 1950s. sixty. Hence books like Le Rivage alladien, Theorie des pouvoirs et ideologie either I gave you, I objected. Hence also profound theoretical materials on symbolic anthropology and religion, exhibited, among other works, in The genius of paganism (Muchnik).

It is in the eighties when Augé turns his attention to social logic and its transformation in his own society and begins to observe them no longer in remote cultural landscapes, but in Paris, in the subway connections or walking through a popular park. Hence two excellent forays into urban anthropology: An ethnologist in the subway and Journey through the Luxembourg Gardens (both in Gedisa). To these two works is added another from which he puts into circulation, almost popularizes, a concept: the non-place.

Few notions have been more successful among those sought from anthropology than that of no-place, assiduously handled by urban life scholars to label some of its most detestable, cold and personalityless settings: hotel rooms, ATMs, shopping malls, airport terminals, hypermarkets, etc. The celebrity of the non-place would find its explanation in its ability to express the impossibility of certain spaces in today’s world-society to be points of reference for any identity, such as the home, the neighborhood, the limits of the town, the square public, church, historical monument. The non-place denies the possibility of an order of lasting human ties. Mindless, unrecognizable, solitary, disaffiliated, indistinguishable individuals swarm or stop by it.

Marc Augé would not hesitate to share the conviction that large cities have completely become non-places, to the extent that singular spaces for sociability have been disappearing from them, the same commercial establishments are repeated on their streets and the architectural criteria applied to it produce landscapes identical to each other. The non-places themselves overlap, so that service stations are designed and organized in the same way as airports or supermarkets. The proliferation of television images, cyberspace and mobile telephony have further exacerbated this drift and are generating a planetary virtual non-place from which it now seems impossible to escape.

Curious that Marc Augé has achieved fame from an idea that is not his and never claimed to be. In The non-places He already acknowledges his debt to Michel de Certeau and the notion had already been used before by other authors —Augoyard, Derrida, Duvignaud, Blanchot—, who use it to name other things. To define, for example, not a place of passage, like Augé, but the passage through a place. Or to name not spaces without emotion, like Augé, but places nowhere similar to those we are in when we think. Or in which what does not and cannot have a seat settles: the infinite, the absolute, nothingness, desire or God. In any case, it is most likely that, by now, Marc Augé has already reached that non-place that awaits us all.

Manuel Delgado He is a professor of Anthropology at the University of Barcelona.

