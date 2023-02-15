The singer Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreria, confirmed the news of their first child together after getting married in January 2023.

A new baby is coming! A few hours ago, the newlyweds Mark Anthony and the model Nadia Ferreira confirmed the news through a tender photograph on the 23-year-old’s Instagram account. In the publication you can see the belly of around less than four months and their hands on it. As you remember, the former Paraguayan beauty queen and the salsa singer tied the knot on January 28 of this year in an exclusive ceremony attended by figures such as Daddy Yankee and Vin Diesel.

In the description of the publication, Ferreira expresses her excitement to learn that she will become a mother soon. “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever! (The best Valentine’s gift). Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives,” she wrote. The ‘likes’ and congratulatory comments did not wait. This detail would confirm the rumors that the couple decided to advance their marriage due to the gestation of the top model.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce that they will become the parents of their first child together. Photo: Instagram See also Who is Jorge Guerra Wiesse, the actor who would be the new 'Jaimito' in “Al fondo hay lugar”?

This was the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadie Ferreira

Glamor took over the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, which took place in Miami and was made official by the mayor himself, Francis X Suárez. Miss Paraguay Universe 2021 wore two suits by the designer Galia Lahav, while the groom opted for a more sober look, but yes, the jacket was from the Dior fashion house. Likewise, the godparents were nothing less than the businessman Carlos Slim and the former soccer player David Beckham.

Celebrities from all over the world came to the party. “It was crazy, Maluma was there, the ceremony was exciting, I’m not lying to you, we cried because the boyfriend was so emotional, he cried, the whole ceremony told him ‘I love you’, ‘you’re beautiful’, incredible, it looked like a movie”recounted in an Instagram story the host Daniela Acosta, who was one of the guests.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are 31 years apart. Photo: composition LR/Instagram See also EuroMillions: Check today's results Tuesday, January 3, 2023

How did Marc Anthony and Nadie Ferreira meet?

Nadia Ferreira accompanies Marc Anthony to all his concerts. Photo: Instagram

The two met in 2016, when Nadia was still a teenager, but it was not until the beginning of 2022 that they ‘clicked’ when the salsa singer met the former beauty queen at an event organized by her foundation called Maestro Cares. The exact date of when they started dating is not known, but it was after a paparazzi photographed them kissing in a restaurant. The couple decided to confirm their romance and from that moment the Paraguayan accompanied the musician in each of her concerts, becoming her “amulet”.

Did Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira sign a contract before getting married?

The newlyweds, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, signed a prenuptial agreement before standing at the altar, as confirmed by the show program “El gordo y la flaca”. The drivers said that the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida” had no intention of signing at first, but in the end his relatives convinced him.

“Marc is so in love and I’m sure this marriage will be for life that he didn’t want to do it, but his advisors and, especially, his brother, insisted and it was signed days before the link,” they explained. Part of the agreement indicates that the singer must pay him $25,000 a month if they divorce. This amount will be sent until the Paraguayan top model finds a new formal relationship