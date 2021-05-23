Renowned singer Marc Anthony managed to sell his oceanfront mansion in Miami’s Coral Gables for more than $ 22 million.

In the beginning, the Puerto Rican artist had valued his property at 27 million; However, in 2018 he paid only 19 million, as revealed by some local media.

According to the data provided by the news portal Realtor.com, the house has a living area of ​​20,546 square feet, has more than 12 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and two toilets, a formal living room and dining room, a family room and a kitchen diner and the master suite has a bedroom, living room and two bathrooms.

It was also mentioned that this mansion before It was owned by Hilda Bacardo, family of the creator of Bacardi rum.

Marc Anthony apologizes for not broadcasting virtual concert

Through a statement on his social networks, Marc Anthony explained that the event could not be carried out due to a technical problem that his team could not solve. In addition, he promised that he will work until his followers can enjoy the show.

“I am deeply sorry for the failure of this technology, which is totally out of my control. You can be sure that I will not rest and we will do everything possible to give the opportunity to all the people who with so much effort acquired their tickets so that they can see the concert as soon as possible, and that they can enjoy it ”, he added.

