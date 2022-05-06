Mark Anthony reappeared and sent a message on Instagram this May 5 with the aim of keeping his followers informed, especially those who attended his concert on Wednesday 4 at the Rommel Fernández Stadium in Panama, held as part of the tour “Here I go”which had to be canceled after it was reported that the salsero of Puerto Rican descent was taken to an emergency.

What happened to Marc Anthony?

The organizing company of the Marc Anthony concert, Magic Dreams, did not provide details of what happened with the Puerto Rican interpreter despite the claim of those present at the venue to see the interpreter live “Live my life” and “Pale Flower”. However, after a few hours and due to the claim on social networks for the cancellation of the concert, a statement was issued confirming that the Puerto Rican singer had suffered an accident on the stairs while preparing to go on stage and that, for For this, he was taken to an emergency hospital in Miami (United States).

5.5.2022 | Statement from the organizing company of the Marc Anthony concert explaining what happened to the artist. Photo: Instagram

Marc Anthony’s message

Marc Anthony, 53, posted two video clips on Instagram to thank the concern for his health. “I thank you for the well wishes from him, blessings,” he wrote in the description.

“I am in the process of recovering from the back. They are taking care of me. It’s back stuff. I can’t say I’m better, but I’m working on it.” he claimed.

Similarly, he said that canceling his concert in Panama for the second time (the first was in February, to allow citizens to comply with their vaccination schedule against COVID-19) was “a very strong thing” for him, so promised to return soon. “To keep my word,” he assured.

At another point, Marc Anthony reiterated that while he is starting to get better, he can’t say he feels good. “I am a human being, I hurt my back, I hope you wish me well,” he concluded.

Sebastián Yatra send a message to Marc Anthony

