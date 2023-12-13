The singer Mark Anthony He performed at the National Stadium and made his fans dance, sing and move, who were waiting to see live that impeccable staging that has captivated his audience for more than 30 years. Love in all its forms was present that night. For many of the attendees, seeing 'Flaco de Oro' shine on the stage was the perfect gift for a special date in their lives.

“We fell in love with Marc Anthony's music. It is a gift I gave him for his birthday”, “It is very special for my husband and me. He bought the ticket for our anniversary. We celebrated 24 years together”, “Marc's music is what unites us most as sisters. Our dream has come true to come together”some attendees pointed out.

Marc Anthony sang his best hits at the National Stadium. Photo: Rosario Rojas-LR

With great attendance, high expectations and after having warmed up the atmosphere with artists like the sensual Prince Royce, the charismatic Deyvis Orosco and the funny Mauricio Mesones, the audience was ready to welcome the great Marc Anthony on stage. Dressed casually in a jacket, shirt and blue jeans, the multi-award-winning artist began his show with 'Pa'llá voy', around 11.30 at night. The salsero was received with great excitement by his fans, who sang the first songs of the night at the top of their lungs. 'It was worth it', 'And there was someone', 'Until yesterday' and 'Flor álida' were the ones chosen to start the concert.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt competes against Marc Anthony in Premios Juventud and celebrates: “Peru in the house”

The 'Flaco' swing

The little dance steps didn't take long to wait. The ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez He showed off his coquetry in every movement of his hips. The kisses flown to his followers gave the final touch to each performance. However, the performer was not the only one who showed off his steps, the public did their own thing. It didn't matter being alone or as a couple. The popular 'Flaco' was in Lima and had to be enjoyed.

YOU CAN SEE: How many children do Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres have and what do they do?

Thanks to Peru

His repertoire continued with 'If you leave', 'What price does heaven have?' and 'Bad'. Marc decided to stop and thank his people, remembering that Peru was one of the first countries that opened its doors to him.

“Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity again. That honor! I don't know if you know, but in that country that I love so much, it all started here. I thank you, that after so many years I continue to feel that human warmth that is only felt here. God bless you”he says excitedly, while the audience chanted “Peru.”

Marc Anthony placed a Peruvian flag on his back in gratitude to his followers. Photo: Rosario Rojas-LR

Kissing the Peruvian floor, the Puerto Rican announced the end of the show with 'It seems like Friday'. However, she had not yet sung two of her most successful songs: 'Your love does me good' and 'Vivir mi vida'. Peruvians couldn't leave without hearing these classics live. So with shouts and applause they returned him to the stage, to delight a little more with that talent that he fell in love with.

Accompanied by a melody full of salsa flavor, tonight's main artist says goodbye to the stage. Two hours in which he finished captivating the hearts of hundreds of people who attended José Díaz's Coloso as part of his 'Viviendo Tour' tour.

Marc Anthony and his powerful voice promise to return and, although he has just finished the show, the audience is already eager to enjoy it again.

#Marc #Anthony #dazzled #voice #coquetry #National #Stadium