The salsa singer, Marc Anthony did not offer the concert virtual scheduled for Saturday April 17. However, as a reward and as an apology, the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida” offers a totally free concert on his official YouTube account.

The virtual show called One Night is available for 24 hours starting at 5:00 pm this Sunday, April 18. The singer took responsibility and explained to his followers that it was due to a technical failure due to the high demand on the streaming platform.

In his official Instagram account, he said that he will return the money for the tickets and that he will give a concert with the recorded version of the complete show that his followers could not see.

“My people, as promised last night, my team and I have been working non-stop to find a solution to the technical problems of broadcasting last night’s scheduled event. I have demanded that all promoters reimburse the money to all those who bought their tickets and that this process begin today ”, reads its publication.

Marc Anthony

According to the singer, tickets were sold in more than 85 countries. Also, the great surprise of the night was that he would share the stage with Daddy Yankee, with whom she recently released a song that is breaking her on different platforms called “De Vuelta Pa ‘La Vuelta”.