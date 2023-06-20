Over the past few hours, Marc Anthony he became a dad for the seventh time. The singer himself spread the announcement on social media through a post published on his Instagram profile. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Mark Anthony is one of the singers most loved and respected in the world of music. On Sunday 18 June 2023 was born the seventh child of the artist. Currently we are not aware of the gender or even the name of the child but everyone will remember the date in which he came into the world. Therefore, in the United States, Father’s Day is celebrated on June 18, 2023.

L’announcement of the birth of the baby arrived directly on the singer’s Instagram profile. Marc posted a photo on social media portraying his newborn son. These were the words written in support of the caption to express all his immense joy:

God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day.

Mark Anthony’s last child was born from the relationship with Nadia Ferreira, famous model and former Miss Universe. The couple had made theirs official relation in 2022 through a shot shared on Instagram. About a year later, the two got married wedding and then came the announcement of the pregnancy on a very particular day, namely Valentine’s Day. The singer had stated:

Best Valentine’s Day gift ever. Thank you God for such a great blessing in our life.

Marc Anthony’s previous relationships

Marc Anthony has six other children born from precedents relations. In 1994 they came into the world Ariana and Chase from the love story with Debbie Rosato. In 2000, the artist married Dayana Torres and two more children were born from their marriage Christian and Ryan. Instead, in 2008 he became the father of the twins Max and Emmefruit of the love story with Jennifer Lopez.