Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, the celebrity couple, dazzled the Mexico City with an extravagant celebration this weekend, marked by the christening of his son in the majestic Metropolitan Cathedral.

The couple, accompanied by a select group of family and friends, made a special trip for this long-awaited event.

The Metropolitan Cathedralan emblem of Mexico City, became the scene of a emotional baptismwhere the little one received the blessings in the presence of his proud godparents.

Among the godparents was Carlos Slim Domitthe prominent businessman and heir to the Carlos Slim fortune, who also served as best man at Carlos Slim’s wedding. David Beckham.

Social networks lit up with the first images of this intimate and significant moment, shared by Nadia Ferreira on his Instagram account where he shared a nice message.

“Witnessing you reborn as a Christian in our arms and in those of your godfathers Male and Carlos in the Cathedral, was one of the most special moments of my life. Your name is already written in heaven, my love… son of God” .

But this was not an ordinary celebration, as Marc Anthony, known for his extravagant style, took advantage of the occasion to have a double celebration, since it coincided with his birthday and that of his mother-in-law, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira.

The surprise came when Pepe Aguilar appeared to sing The Mornings accompanied by mariachis, while each of the birthday children received an exquisite cake decorated with candles.

The guest list for this glamorous evening included the two children who Mark Anthony had with the model Dayanara Torres. One of them fully enjoyed Mexico City with his girlfriend, sharing photos of the Plinth.

Nadia Ferreira, who was not far behind in sharing her experiences in Mexico, published photographs of her visit to emblematic places, including an exciting hot air balloon ride in Teotihuacán.

In short, the baptism of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s son was not only a religious event, but also a spectacular party that united high society, the world of entertainment and Mexican culture in a weekend full of emotions and moments. memorable. This unforgettable celebration showed once again that Marc Anthony knows how to go all out.

