They said “yes” at the altar! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira shone at their wedding in front of everyone in attendance. The bride wore 2 stunning dresses on this very special day.

In a celebration full of elegance, Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married this Saturday, January 28. As you remember, both got engaged in May 2022 and, from there, the couple was planning the preparations to celebrate their wedding in Miami, United States. Renowned celebrities such as Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Romeo Santos, among others, came to this event. Different media covered the event, but what drew attention were the two dresses that the bride wore on this special day.

YOU CAN SEE: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married: the first photos of the newlyweds

The two dresses that Nadia Ferreira wore at her wedding with Marc Anthony

Through the magazine Hello!, it was possible to know how were the dresses that Nadia Ferreira wore in her marriage to Marc Anthony. The designer in charge of creating both suits was the Belarusian Galia Lahav, a haute couture professional.

The designer decided to make a fairytale princess dress that enhanced the contoured figure of Nadia Ferreira. The clothing was decorated with sparkles that radiated perfectionism and sensuality, the same ones that are made up of a corset that cinches the waist of Miss Universe 2021 and a large skirt made with several layers of tulle. Both have a neckline and sleeves with decorated transparencies and have raised floral embroideries.

The dresses that Nadia Ferreira wore at her wedding with Marc Anthony.

The dresses that Nadia Ferreira wore at her wedding with Marc Anthony. Photo: Hello!

The dresses that Nadia Ferreira wore at her wedding with Marc Anthony. Photo: Hello!

Nadia Ferreira used an exclusive makeup that enhanced her look

Finally, the middle Hello! He also talked about the hairstyle of Marc Anthony’s wife, which was made up of a high braided bun with a mirror effect. All this accompanied by makeup that helped to enhance her look and the contours of her cheekbones.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira had a glamorous ceremony. Photo: Hello! See also Why did Hugo García and Mafer Neyra end up? This revealed both

The first images of the marriage of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Through social networks, the first photographs of what was the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira went viral this Saturday, January 28. Figures like Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis, among others, were seen on this unforgettable day.

Maluma was the witness at Marc Anthony’s wedding. Photo: Twitter capture

Daddy Yankee offered a private concert at Marc Anthony’s wedding. Photo: Twitter capture

The first images at Marc Anthony’s wedding. Photo: Hello