Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have married. The interpreter of It was worth it has married the Miss Universe 2021 finalist in a discreet link that took place at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami (USA). Around 7:30 in the afternoon on Saturday, January 28 local time (1:30 in the morning on Sunday in mainland Spain), the salsa singer and the Paraguayan model said “yes, I want” holding hands and looking into each other’s eyes, as reported exclusively by the US edition of the magazine ohHello! this Sunday.

The singers Romeo Santos and Maluma acted as witnesses to the link. The Mexican businessman Carlos Slim (Jr.) and the former soccer player David Beckham acted as godparents in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suárez, mayor of the city of Florida. The celebration was also attended by many well-known faces, such as actress Salma Hayek. She has not revealed whether or not it was Jennifer Lopez, the singer’s ex-wife with whom she has an excellent relationship and has two children together.

Nadia Ferreira at the entrance to her wedding with Marc Anthony this January 28 in Miami. MEGA (GC Images)

This is the fourth marriage for Marc Anthony, 54. His first step down the aisle took place in 2000, with Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, with whom he was married for four years. Cristian and Ryan were born from this marriage. He later married Jennifer Lopez in 2004, with whom he had twins Emme and Max.

In July 2011, the couple announced their separation. “It has been a very difficult decision, but we have reached an amicable agreement in all aspects,” they said in the joint statement announcing their breakup. After their separation, both have maintained an excellent relationship. Marc Anthony has produced some of Jennifer Lopez’s songs and both performed in a duet before the then Democratic candidate for the US presidency Hilary Clinton.

Ten years later, in 2014, the artist married the model Shannon de Lima for the third time. The Puerto Rican singer, who has sold more than 12 million records around the world, is also co-founder and vice president of the Maestro Cares Foundation, which helps rescue and provide basic resources to poor children in Latin America.

For Nadia Ferreira, 23, this is her first marriage. The couple confirmed their relationship in March last year with photos and messages on their social networks and have kept a discreet profile ever since.