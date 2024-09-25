“I would like to thank the Villarreal fans for the respect they showed me in the stadium, that means a lot to me. I feel positive and strong, now I’m concentrating on my recovery. Thank you!” ter Stegen continued. He posted a photo with the entry showing many encouraging messages addressed to him.

Ter Stegen, who is the number one goalkeeper for the national team following the retirement of Manuel Neuer, suffered a tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee during FC Barcelona’s league match against FC Villarreal last Sunday, the Catalans announced.

The goalkeeper will not be able to play another game for months – news that will also have a major impact on national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s plans. Ter Stegen was set to play in goal following Neuer’s decision. The DFB team will play its next games in the Nations League on October 11 in Bosnia-Herzegovina and three days later in Munich against the Netherlands.

