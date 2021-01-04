Marc Gasol played today in Memphis (USA.) for the first time since he left the Grizzlies and he stressed to Efe that this city will always be “a very special place” not only because of what it meant for him as a basketball player. “Going back to Memphis, as you know … It is a very special place for me, in which I have grown a lot, not only as a player but more importantly maybe as a person“, he said in the press conference after the victory of the Angels lakers over the Memphis Grizzlies (94-108).

“It is a city where I have evolved a lotor. They have perhaps given me the opportunity to do things on the track and off the track that I will always be grateful for, “he added.

Gasol had not played in Memphis since signed midway through the 2018-2019 season by the Toronto Raptors, with whom he took the NBA title that same year. On the return today to what was his home, the pivot got 7 points, captured 6 rebounds and added 4 assists in 24 minutes.

The most unfortunate part of this very special day for Gasol was un blow above the left eye in the final stretch of the second quarter that left him with a bleeding face, a misfortune for which he received four points in the dressing room to return to the court without major problems.

The pivot landed in 2008 with the Grizzlies, who had kept their rights as part of the transfer of his brother Pau Gasol to the Lakers. The little one of the Gasols played ten and a half seasons in Memphis with a spectacular performance: he is the player with the most minutes in the team’s history (25,919), the second with the most games (769), the second with the most points (11,684) and the first in both rebounds (5,942) and blocks ( 1,135).

“Today only the fans have been missing in the pavilion, that that always makes an extra “, lamented the Spaniard.” In the end, the fan is what gives a little sense and what makes the players excited: that ‘push’ that gives you goosebumps as a player in both good times and bad. But hey now the time will come when it’s safe for everyone, “he commented.

Despite the absence of the public at the FedExForum due to the pandemic, Grizzlies dedicated to Gasol a standing ovation and a video during the encounter with some of his highlights in Memphis.

James’ Lakers, “a unique team”

Gasol, 35, this season reached the Lakers to reinforce the reigning NBA champions in their search for a new ring. The pivot has consolidated in the starting five Los Angeles, who trust him for his experience and intensity in defense as well as his ability to pass from the high post in attack.

“There are some players who see the plays before they happen. They do it with their mind, they do it with their passes … And Marc is one of them.” praised Lebron James last week.

In this sense, Gasoline held today that James’ Lakers are “a unique team”. “Obviously, LeBron is a special player, who has unique abilities in all aspects. But I already tell you, learning from him, sharing things, learning also from Anthony Davis, also from KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope), from the coaches also a lot … “, he listed.

“I like to learn from the team, from the players, share with them curiosities that I have about attack and defense, and improve every day a little more, contribute a little more every day, and be useful to them, “he closed.