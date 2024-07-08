An episode that revolutionizes everything

Jorge Martin’s crash two laps from the end while he was leading the race German Grand Prix favored not only the victory of the reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, but also other important results. Above all, that of the podium completed by the two riders of the Gresini team: Marc and Alex Marquez.

It hasn’t happened for 27 years. two brothers (teammates, moreover) went up on the podium of the premier class of the MotoGP. The last ones had been Nobuatsu and Takuma Aoki, also 2nd and 3rd, in 1997 Imola GP. A historic result also at the Sachsenring, the last race before a summer break that will continue until August 2 with the Free Practice for the British GP.

The joy of a ‘fraternal’ podium

There has certainly been no shortage of victories in the career of Marc Marquez, eight times world champion, but for the future Ducati rider this result is worth “like a success”he has declared. “Getting on the podium together with Alex it’s something incredible that could have never happened, and instead here we are. It was a very difficult weekend that we saved with a great comeback and with an inexplicable emotion. It will be a good holiday thanks to this ‘double’. I felt better physically and we tried, but to fight for the victory we needed a different weekend. We are happy like this”.

Strong feelings that his younger brother also shares, enriched by the recent contract renewal with the Gresini team and with the first podium of the season: “Honestly I didn’t think I had the pace to be so far ahead, our goal was the top 7 – He admitted – then in the race I felt perfectly at ease with the bike and I pushed hard. It was a great challenge with Morbidelli and then in the last part of the race I didn’t have enough to resist Marc. Jorge’s crash allowed me to get on the podium with my brother and it’s an immense joy“.