“It is not the tax law that is causing Germany to have too few skilled workers from abroad, but rather the recognition procedures for professional qualifications,” said Johna.

Doctors with foreign qualifications sometimes have to wait years for recognition in this country before they can be fully employed in medical care. Johna cited bureaucracy and understaffed authorities as problems with recognition. The Marburger Bund represents the interests of employed and civil servant doctors.

As part of its “growth initiative”, the government plans to introduce tax incentives for taking up work in Germany. This is intended to make Germany more attractive for foreign skilled workers. The plan is for newly immigrated skilled workers to be able to exempt 30, 20 and 10 percent of their gross wages from tax in the first three years. A lower and upper limit for the gross wage is to be defined for this exemption.