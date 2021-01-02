D.he doctors’ union of the Marburger Bund is calling for the hard lockdown to be extended in view of the situation in the hospitals. The burden of caring for Covid 19 patients continued to rise over the holidays, said union chairman Susanne Johna to the newspapers of the Funke media group. The clinics have no breathing space.

“The health system urgently needs relief that can only be achieved by extending the measures to limit contact. Otherwise we will not get the situation under control, ”said Johna. In addition, more and more patients in the intensive care units and infection wards have to be cared for with fewer and fewer staff because hospital staff are also infected with the virus. This extreme workload cannot be shouldered permanently.

She would therefore like the conference of prime ministers next Tuesday to have an “extension of the contact restrictions as uniformly as possible,” said the Marburger Bund chairwoman. Johna dampened hopes of a rapid relaxation of the situation because of the start of the corona vaccination: “Despite all optimism, it must be clear to us that the vaccination can hardly be expected to provide relief for the infection process at least in the first three months of the new year.”

The doctor rejected proposals to change the corona strategy and only protect risk groups: “The more than 20 million people of old age or with previous illnesses can only be consistently protected if the transmission of the virus to the entire population decreases. “

The President of the Association of Intensive Care and Emergency Physicians, Uwe Janssens, also does not expect lasting relaxation in the intensive care units until the summer, according to the “Rheinischer Post”. Medical Association President Klaus Reinhardt says “Bild” that we have to make it clear to people that “we are now two, three or four months ago, the efforts

require from all ”.

Lauterbach considers the opening of daycare centers and primary schools to be possible

A reopening of daycare centers and elementary schools from the second half of January is possible under certain conditions, according to the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. “The prerequisite would be that all other grade levels would be divided and alternately receive classroom and digital lessons. Or face-to-face teaching is completely suspended ”, Lauterbach told the Düsseldorf“ Rheinische Post ”(Saturday).

“If all schools open again like they did before the holidays, we run the risk that we will not even reach the incidence value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week despite lockdowns,” he warned. “So that would be a big mistake.” It has been scientifically proven that children from the age of twelve are just as contagious as adults.

The new infection value of 50 is the target agreed by the federal and state governments. Below this, the pandemic is considered manageable. The national average is currently over 140. The state premiers want to discuss with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on January 5 how the nationwide lockdown will continue after January 10. Before that, the ministers of education will discuss the situation in schools on Monday.