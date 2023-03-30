Marburg virus | WHO urges Equatorial Guinea to report all infections

The WHO fears that the epidemic is much more widespread than known, as the cases have occurred in three provinces up to 150 kilometers apart.



World the health organization WHO urges Equatorial Guinea to report all confirmed Marburg virus infections in the country.

Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported on Wednesday that seven people had died from hemorrhagic fever caused by the virus in Equatorial Guinea.

Later on Wednesday, Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Health said it had confirmed thirteen Marburg cases since the outbreak began.

of Marburg the hemorrhagic fever caused by the ebola virus is almost as deadly as the hemorrhagic fever caused by the ebola virus.

Ebola like the Marburg virus belongs to the group of filoviruses. Among other things, it causes a high fever, which is often accompanied by bleeding. There is no effective treatment or vaccine for the disease.

The virus is suspected to have spread to humans from African fruit bats, which carry the pathogen but do not get sick from it. The disease is transmitted from one person to another through blood or other bodily fluids.

As of Wednesday last week, the WHO Africa Division said it was aware of 20 people who were likely infected, all of whom had died.

Previously, Tanzania has also warned about the spread of the Marburg virus in the country.