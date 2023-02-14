Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Marburg virus | WHO increases surveillance due to hemorrhagic fever cases in Equatorial Guinea

February 14, 2023
Hemorrhagic fever caused by Marburg is almost as deadly as hemorrhagic fever caused by the Ebola virus.

14.2. 11:44 am | Updated 14.2. 23:53

World the health organization WHO organized an emergency meeting on Tuesday due to the hemorrhagic fever cases in Equatorial Guinea, reported AFP.

At its meeting, WHO decided to increase its epidemiological surveillance in Equatorial Guinea.

“The control in the field has been intensified”, WHO country representative George Ameh said to the news agency Reuters.

According to Ameh, infection trackers established during the corona pandemic and their skills are used in the monitoring.

On Monday, it was reported that nine people died of hemorrhagic fever caused by the Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea.

Tuesday night Cameroon also reported two suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever.

The cases were detected in a community bordering Equatorial Guinea. Cameroon has restricted travel to Equatorial Guinea, but the suspected cases were found in people who, according to the authorities, have not been in the disease zone in the neighboring country.

Hemorrhagic fever caused by Marburg is almost as deadly as hemorrhagic fever caused by the Ebola virus.

Last week, the administration of Equatorial Guinea announced that it was investigating suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever in the eastern part of the country near the borders of Gabon and Cameroon. These areas have been quarantined.

Minister of Health Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba said on Monday that the closure of the areas was decided after discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations.

Health Minister Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba spoke at a press conference on Monday. Picture: Reuters

