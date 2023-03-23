Marburg virus | Tanzania warns of spread of deadly Marburg virus disease

Marburg hemorrhagic fever is almost as deadly as Ebola hemorrhagic fever.

Tanzania has announced an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus disease in the country.

Five deaths and three other cases of infection have been reported in the northwestern part of the country. World Health Organization WHO announced on Tuesday.

The matter has been reported by, among other things The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

A virus the disease caused is similar to the disease caused by the ebola virus.

The Marburg virus, like the Ebola virus, belongs to the group of filoviruses. Viral infection causes, among other things, a high fever, which is often accompanied by bleeding. There is no effective treatment or vaccine for the disease caused by the Marburg virus.

The Tanzanian government has sent an emergency monitoring team to the infected area, and neighboring countries have stepped up surveillance. No cases have yet been reported elsewhere in the country.

Tanzanian health authorities are investigating the cause of the infections.

February in the middle of the year, nine people died of hemorrhagic fever caused by the Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea.

In Spain, on the other hand, it was suspected that a 34-year-old man was infected with Marburg at the end of February. He had visited Equatorial Guinea before his infection.

However, the man’s test result was negative.