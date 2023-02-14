IAccording to government reports, nine people have died from the highly dangerous Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea. Health Minister Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba said on Monday that in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UNO), a “health alert” had been declared for the province of Kié-Ntem and the neighboring district of Mongomo in the north-east of the country. More than 4,000 people have been quarantined.

The nine deaths were found between January 7th and February 7th, the minister explained. In addition, a “suspicious” death on February 10 is being investigated.

Related to Ebola

The Marburg virus, which can cause hemorrhagic fever, comes from the same pathogen family as the Ebola virus. It is transmitted from fruit bats to humans and spreads among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids, surfaces, and infected material.

The virus was first detected in humans in 1967 in Marburg, Hesse. Laboratory workers were infected. After several people died at the time, the city was placed in a state of emergency.

Symptoms of Marburg fever include a high fever and severe headache. According to the WHO, the mortality rate is up to 88 percent. There are no approved vaccines or direct treatments for it.