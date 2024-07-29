Several thousand people took to the streets in Marburg to protest against a planned reading by right-wing extremist Martin Sellner. According to police, around 2,500 people attended a rally in the evening, which was called for by the city of Marburg and the Network for Democracy and Against Right-Wing Extremism. A city spokeswoman spoke of more than 3,000 people. According to police, just under 1,000 people attended a demonstration from the market square to the upper town earlier, and a third planned demo was canceled at short notice.