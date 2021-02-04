E.A whole industry is working on developing items of luggage that weigh as little as possible. The idea of ​​making parts of a handbag out of marble seems rather absurd at first. The Milanese luxury house Valextra did it anyway. Together with Patricia Urquiola, probably the most important designer of our time, and the marble specialist Budri. “The hardest thing about the bag is not the marble, but the metal frame into which the stone inlays are inserted. The stone itself is very thin, ”says Patricia Urquiola.

The Milanese architect and designer, who otherwise designs furniture, lights and entire interiors, has reinterpreted the iconic “Iside” handle bag for the traditional house that has been manufacturing exclusive leather goods since 1937. With handles and buckles made of marble that are sometimes jagged like from the disco era, sometimes elegant in the style of Art Deco or like the cross-section of an agate druse. The boxy body of the bag with its graphic trapezoidal shape made of buttery soft leather remained untouched.

Three “like an orchestra”: Patricia Urquiola (r.) With Valextra CEO Sara Ferrero (l.) And Budri art director Alessandra Malagoli Budri Source: Valextra

The “MarVles” project – a play on words made up of “marble”, “marvels” (miracle) and Valextra – emerged from the interaction of three women and has its origins in the initial phase of the pandemic: Valextra CEO telephoned in March and April Sara Ferrero and Patricia Urquiola often together. Actually, they had mainly exchanged views on books, and the designer and Alessandra Malagoli Budri, creative director of the marble specialist Budri, who is also based in the northern Italian metropolis, have been working together for many years. “Patricia is an incredible woman. It connects many different worlds and yet always remains anchored in the human, in the feminine. At some point I asked her if she would like to work on a project together. The decision was made in July and the presentation was due to take place at the end of September. So the whole thing was very spontaneous, ”says Sara Ferrero, who has already carried out collaborations for Valextra with architectural stars such as John Pawson and Kengo Kuma.

It was clear that the goal could not be to design a completely new bag, but that an existing model should be reinterpreted. “The whole thing had the character of an experiment, it was a very playful process. It wasn’t about rethinking the handbag concept, that would have taken over a year, ”explains Patricia Urquiola via Zoom. “Sara was looking for a way to make the ‘Iside’ customizable in a sophisticated way. How to add some kind of jewelry to this iconic bag. We wanted a clear material contrast that creates a bit of friction. ”Sara Ferrero adds:“ Marble fascinates me, it is timeless, ancient, a natural material and part of our Italian culture. ”And so Budri came into play.

Why marble is making a comeback

The Milan-based company is famous for processing marble, combining craftsmanship and technology. This only has to do with rough stone carving – which is why Budri calls his workshops “Haute Couture Ateliers”. Marble is turned into structures that resemble a point, millimeter-thin stone is put together into filigree inlays. The spectrum of Budri’s projects across the globe ranges from the Al-Nahyan Mosque in Abu Dhabi to the marble-brimming shops of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion label in London, Rome and Venice to its own eyewear collection launched in 2017. “Marble is so diverse. And Patricia showed how many languages ​​he can speak, ”says Alessandra Malagoli Budri.

Patricia Urquiola has been working with Budri for a number of years and has created both colored inlaid floors with digitally generated patterns, accessories such as minimalist vases that combine marble with perforated sheet metal, and furniture such as a three-legged stool made of white marble with grooves milled in the surface. “I have to admit, I had my problems with marble at the beginning. When you start working with him, the first thing you have to do is throw your prejudices overboard, ”says Patricia Urquiola. “You have to forget its weight and its rigidity. Because Budri can turn stone into fabric. ”In addition, Urquiola is particularly fascinated by the idea that the different colors in which it appears are basically nothing more than defects. “They arise through impurities.” An aspect that Alessandra Malagoli Budri and Sara Ferrero also emphasize.

The name “MarVles” is an artificial word made up of “marvels” (miracles) and “marble” (marble) Source: VALEXTRA

For the “MarVles” project, the designer selected seven different stones in different colors: the two green Alpi and Cipollino, black marquina, white marble, blue azul, red Alicante and pink lapis. The various decorative elements are assembled from these. But it did not stop. While working on the different handles and buckles, looking at the design drawings, the idea of ​​further variants arose entirely in leather. “It looks as if the marble elements are casting their shadows on the bag,” explains Urquiola. The echo of marble as colored, graphic leather inlays.

“The three of us were like a small orchestra. What emerged from playing together is bigger than the individual players, ”says the designer about the collaboration with Sara Ferrero and Alessandra Malagoli Budri. At first she was puzzled when Sara Ferrero approached her: “We made our jokes about it at the beginning because I am not a handbag carrier. I tend to wear a shoulder bag diagonally across my body. But often enough I don’t even have a bag with me. ”For Patricia Urquiola, handbags are definitely important objects: she regards them as a prosthesis rather than an item of clothing and compares them to the house of a snail. “And no matter how small you are, there are always things in her that shouldn’t actually be in there. Rethinking the concept of ‘bag’ from scratch is appealing. But that would be a completely different project. “

