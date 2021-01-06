Marbella

The duel of last year is repeated, in the same cup round. Marbella already left very good feelings in their clash last year, putting Valladolid in trouble, and they hope to do it again tonight. To do this, the Andalusians hope to fill their capacity, 800 people, and Aira encourages their fans. In the lineup of the locals we will see an illustrious: Esteban Granero leads the Malaga team, which will recover Javier Añón and Carlos Ruiz for the game at hand.

As to follow: Barn. The former Real Madrid footballer has found a place in Marbella, and here is his flagship. Today they will try to surprise Valladolid.