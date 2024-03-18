“Marbella is many things, and one of them is that it is the UN of organized crime.” On May 2, Movistar Plus+ will premiere, with a double episode, the series Marbella, whose trailer we preview in advance. Created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini, responsible for Unit and The Unit: Kabulthis thriller Six chapters delves into an intricate network of criminal gangs that operate on the Costa del Sol, a network in which multiple nationalities, traditional and cyber crimes, old-school bosses and young people who want to impose new rules are mixed.

More information

Hugo Silva heads the cast. He plays César, an ambitious and seductive lawyer willing to bend the law and break any ethical code to achieve his goals and become the most sought-after lawyer in the area. The main cast of the series, produced by Buendía Estudios Canarias, is completed by Ana Isabelle, Khalid El Paisano, Aurora Moroni, Elvira Mínguez, Manuela Calle, Mohamed Said, Daniele Fileti and Fernando Cayo.

An image from the 'Marbella' series.

Alberto Marini signs the script for this series whose idea comes from the journalists Nacho Carretero and Arturo Lezcano, who have investigated the underworld of crime, with ramifications throughout the planet, which operates on the Costa del Sol. They narrated that universe in the special Marbella, global headquarters of organized crimepublished in 2021 in EL PAÍS, where the two journalists narrated how a hundred criminal groups coexist on the Costa del Sol in the face of an increasingly escalating violence.

In fiction, the character played by Hugo Silva is the center of the plot. Handsome, rich, hedonistic, selfish and ambitious, he knows that to maintain his status he has to be the best in court and the man everyone knows at the wild Marbella parties, where criminal groups do business. César is very clear that, in order not to have problems in life, you have to be friends with everyone and not cross certain lines. But when he least expects it, he discovers that he is in the eye of the hurricane and the one who needs a lawyer to save him is himself.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.