Under the water of Andalusia, Real Valladolid sweat the fat drop to certify his pass to the next round of the Copa del Rey. The Blanquivioleta team took the lead twice during regulation time, but the brave Marbella got up both times to equalize, the second time, in added time. Óscar Plano, with a double, ended up being decisive for Valladolid, who regretted not having closed the game earlier, in some of the shots at the post they had, and suffered to pass.

The quadromalagueño warned in the first bars, with a timid head of Oscar Garcia and through an action of Flat. However, the clearest opportunity before the equator of the first half came from the boots of Ortuño, who embarrassed with a volley to Robert. The Madrid, however, reacted well and avoided both Marbella, as he would do a little later Santomé with the shot of Oscar Plano. Waldo connected with him up front and hit a well-cleared left-foot for a corner.

Real Valladolid did not finish having fluidity in the game, due to the high pressure of premises; However, he commanded, with the permission of the rival’s arreones, who, bravely, sought depth from the sides. With everything, equality was maximumAs the Blanquivioletas were not able to materialize the opportunities they had, more numerous than those of their rival, although without great clarity beyond that of Plano.

Sergio González saved Joaquín at halftime. The Marbella came out in the second half with the same intention of being vertical, managing to question Vilarrasa in an action in which the 800 fans who attended Lorenzo Cuevas requested a penalty that was not taken. That Malaga spirit was not extinguished even with him 0-1, work of Zalazar. The playmaker defined well at first a good service from Waldo, who had started the meeting on the right and changed to the left to grow and put that assistance.

A few minutes later, a vertical pass filtered to the back of the defense by Bernal ended with a penalty committed by Roberto, which rushed to the ground, causing Barn had a chance to tie. He did not waste it, and confirmed the Pucela’s plight with the equalized, because between Bernal and Granero they began to blur the center of the Valladolid field. Luckily, faced with those difficulties, he appeared Oscar Plano.

Waldo Rubio returned to face for his pair on the left wing and came out the winner again, and saw the good uncheck towards the first stick of ’10’. The movement was so good that it allowed him to get rid of his brand and put himself in franchise to score the second. Few minutes later, the Pucela could sentence, through Vilarrasa, who launched a slalom inside that ended with a shot cleared by Santomé.

In fact, although the feeling of dominance was of the marbellíes, the truth is that this was not translated at times. Yes, Toni Villa and Sergio Benito had them with two shots to the post, which would end up regretting the First team. And is that when it seemed that the party was dying, Gudiño equalized the contest in complementary time, hunting in a rejection of a set piece action that Roberto could not reach.

An error decides in the middle of equality

Marbella did not concede too many errors during the match; how many dangerous actions came were because the Pucela realized its quality as First Division. The only clear failure was the one that led to 2-3, again by Plano, who was left alone in front of Santomé after a defensive imbalance of the Marbella.

Was already in the second half of overtime, after equality was maintained in the first, fruit of the courage of the locals, who lacked oxygen in the last third, although not will. And it is that if in the previous one the game was already announced as a déjà vu, it was practically until the end, with the difference that this time the Blanquivioletas did not need the penalty shoot-out to achieve a suffered victory, which places them , however, in the next round he copera.