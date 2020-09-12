Marbella, who’re lively in Second Division B, reported two constructive instances for covid-19 on Friday among the many members of their first workforce, so the 2 affected stay separated from the workforce, “asymptomatic” and “remoted of their respective properties.”

The gamers, the teaching workers and the remainder of the workers who work with the Marbella squad, who unsuccessfully performed the final part of promotion to the Second Division, they underwent PCR checks final Thursday in a Marbella hospital, following the rules of the well being and sports activities authorities, the membership defined in an announcement.

The 2 individuals who have examined constructive for coronavirus are “in good well being and ready to endure new checks within the coming days”, mentioned Marbella. These checks are carried out in compliance with the well being protocol established by the Increased Sports activities Council, in addition to the medical suggestions of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation.