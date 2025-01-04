01/04/2025



Updated at 06:30 a.m.





The Marbellaa, First Federation set, and Atlético de Madrid They face each other this Saturday in the Banús Football Center in the round of 32 match of the King’s Cup.

The set of Diego Simeone is going through a gratifying current situation, adding twelve consecutive victories in all competitions, which allowed it to rise to the top of the standings on the last day of the year thanks to its victory against Barcelona (1-2).

For his part, the Marbella It is in the seventeenth position of First Federation. Curiously, the last game that the Andalusian club lost was last December against the Atlético B.

Marbella – Atlético de Madrid schedule

This Saturday’s duel between Marbella – Atlético de Madrida match that is played in the Banús Football Center and corresponding to the round of 32 of the finals ofKing’s Cupis scheduled for 21:30 hours.









Where to watch Marbella – Atlético de Madrid on television and online

The clash between Marbella – Atlético de Madrid can be seen live on television through the broadcast of The 1. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the round of 32 match. King’s Cup through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.