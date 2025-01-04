soccer
king’s cup
Find out where to watch the match between Marbella and Atlético de Madrid live on television and online, and at what time today’s Copa del Rey match starts
The Marbellaa, First Federation set, and Atlético de Madrid They face each other this Saturday in the Banús Football Center in the round of 32 match of the King’s Cup.
The set of Diego Simeone is going through a gratifying current situation, adding twelve consecutive victories in all competitions, which allowed it to rise to the top of the standings on the last day of the year thanks to its victory against Barcelona (1-2).
For his part, the Marbella It is in the seventeenth position of First Federation. Curiously, the last game that the Andalusian club lost was last December against the Atlético B.
Marbella – Atlético de Madrid schedule
This Saturday’s duel between Marbella – Atlético de Madrida match that is played in the Banús Football Center and corresponding to the round of 32 of the finals ofKing’s Cupis scheduled for 21:30 hours.
Where to watch Marbella – Atlético de Madrid on television and online
The clash between Marbella – Atlético de Madrid can be seen live on television through the broadcast of The 1. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the round of 32 match. King’s Cup through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.
Report a bug
#Marbella #Atlético #Madrid #schedule #television #channel #watch #Copa #del #Rey #match #online
Leave a Reply