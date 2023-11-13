EIt’s a long road with many stops that led the Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was born in Zanzibar, to the Schillerhöhe in Marbach am Neckar. This required a revolution in his homeland, a small library set up in Zanzibar by the then GDR and a myth that Gurnah had encountered as a child in the stories of older family members. It is about the “myth of the cruelty” of the German colonial rulers who ruled and raged in German East Africa from 1888 to 1918. More than 300,000 people paid for Wilhelmine’s dreams of a colonial empire in East Africa with their lives, not counting the porters employed by the Askari, the African mercenaries of the German “protection force”.

Since 1999, the Schiller Speech has been held every year on the first Sunday after Schiller’s birthday on November 9th. Richard von Weizsäcker and Orhan Pamuk spoke here, Brigitte Kronauer and Monika Grütters, Henning Ritter and Michael Krüger. Gurnah, who was born in 1948 in what was then the Sultanate of Zanzibar, is the first speaker in this series to take a non-European perspective, the perspective of an African who was born into a Muslim-Arab minority and experienced English colonial rule as a child until 1964 Revolution in Zanzibar caused English teachers to disappear from schools.

Schiller in Zanzibar

Their successors came from friendly socialist states such as the GDR, Czechoslovakia and North Korea. According to Gurnah, the socialist revolutionaries of the party called “Umma” had received their military training in Cuba. China sent medical personnel to the People’s Republic of Zanzibar, and the GDR assumed responsibility for the security authorities. But she also opened a library where, at the age of fifteen, Gurnah came across a book whose cover shone in an “elegant metallic gray” with gold letters on the spine – Schiller’s works in an English translation.

It was only years later that he understood that Schiller “was much more than a writer at certain historical moments. He was a symbol.” Schiller’s poem “The Secret”, a “plea against the dominance of materialism in human life”, was immediately impressed on the fifteen-year-old and never let go – “until I wrote my novel ‘Nachleben’ (Afterlives) 53 years later”.







The unbearable presence of the British

Gurnah said he grew up under British colonialism. The British, with their knee-high socks, their always grim faces, their tone of voice expecting submission, were an “everyday presence that became increasingly unbearable in the wake of the decolonization upheaval,” while the absent Germans, on the other hand, were a myth, a “myth of unrelenting cruelty.” The question of the reasons for this cruelty was one of the reasons why he wanted to write his novel “Nachleben”, which primarily deals with the madness of the First World War on African battlefields (FAZ from April 4, 2023).

One of the main characters in the novel, which spans half a century, is the young Hamza, who becomes the Askari’s house servant to a German officer who develops the strange ambition of teaching the young African German so well that he can read Schiller in the original. This officer, whose hometown Gurnah Marbach chose “in order to bind him even more firmly to Schiller,” becomes in “Nachleben” the example of a person who is in the service of a cruel ideology that he shares, but whose effects unite him to plunge into discord.

Gurnah did not speak of the bloody persecution that Zanzibar’s Arab and Asian populations faced after the 1964 revolution. He did not mention Steinmeier’s visit to Tanzania a fortnight ago, during which the Federal President asked for forgiveness for the violent acts of German colonial rulers, nor the atrocities of Hamas, which Petra Olschowski, the Baden-Württemberg Minister for Science, Research and Art, had previously condemned . He spoke about his homeland when he demanded that the suffering inflicted on the people of East Africa by European rivalries should not be trivialized or forgotten. And at the same time, Abdulrazak Gurnah spoke to the whole world at the Marbacher Schillerhöhe when he said: “Taking responsibility for injustice is the first step towards understanding and reconciliation: I firmly believe in that.”