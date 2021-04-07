New chapter for the European flyweight. This Wednesday there was the auction of the duel between Ángel Moreno (21-4-2, 6 KO) and Juan Hinostroza (10-9-1, 5 KO). Maravillabox, promoter of the first, won it, being the only one present, for an amount of 7,000 euros. As confirmed by team sources to AS, the idea they have is to hold that event in summer in Madrid if the sanitary conditions allow it.

Moreno will thus have a new date. The Madrilenian had planned to play the duel in December against Obbadi, but the economic restrictions of the evening in which it was going to take place forced him to postpone it. SAnd he spoke of doing it in Italy, the country where the other co-applicant resided, in April, but a few weeks before the scheduled day it was learned that the Moroccan did not have Italian nationality in order, and therefore could not dispute that belt. Jay Harris, next on the list, did not raise his hand and Juan Hinostroza did. The Spanish-Peruvian left the European Union belt and was left waiting.

That movement also affected another Spaniard, Jairo Noriega (9-0, 2 KO). The Villarreal resident fighter was going to face Hinostroza, but was left without a rival. This Wednesday the auction was also set between his team, KO Boxing, and that of the German Mirco Martin, who announced his resignation from the co-candidate of the European Union fly belt. Now, the EBU must designate another rival for the Spanish.

On the other hand, and continuing with the European Union Championships, Kerman Lejarraga is once again without a rival to contest that belt. Chaca Real, due to an injury from which he did not recover in time, stepped aside so as not to paralyze everything. Zakaria Attou was next on the list. First he accepted and ended up rejecting the option. Lthe same move was also made by the French Howard Cospolite. Now, the EBU must look again for a fighter who does want to face the Basque.