The famous Kazakh film director and musician Saken Bitaev (Salamec Staff) was killed by looters during the riots in Almaty. About this on your page in Facebook the friend of the deceased Daniyar Adilbekov wrote.

According to him, the murder of the rapper took place on January 7, when he tried to hide from the radicals who tried to take away his car. “The crowd came up from behind and began to open the doors. The guys gasped, and the looters started shooting at the trail of the leaving car. One bullet pierced Saken’s lung, ”wrote Adilbekov.

He noted that Bitaev’s parents still cannot take their son’s body home, since there are not enough police officers in the city to document the death. All the security forces are involved in suppressing the protests. “The father of Kazakh hip-hop. There is not a single rapper in Kazakhstan who does not know Salamalec sound – his brainchild. (…) Rest in peace, my brother! Now you are next to the legends – 2pac and Biggie, old Bob Marley. Everything as you wanted, “added a friend of the murdered man.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By Wednesday, January 5, the rallies had escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The army was sent to suppress the demonstrations. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the CSTO to send troops to defend the country from armed bands.