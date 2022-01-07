Marauders killed hip-hop musician and director Saken Bitaev, who is known as Salamec Staff, during the riots in Almaty. This was announced on Friday, January 7, by a friend of the musician Daniyar Adilbekov on his Facebook page.

“Yesterday in Almaty, looters shot and killed my friend, Saken Bitaev. The bullet hit the lung, Saken died instantly, without waiting for an ambulance <...>. Saken’s parents cannot take him home because there are not enough police officers to document the death. The perpetrators were not found either, and I think they will hardly be found, “Adilbekov said.

He said that the musician was sitting in the car with a friend. They were attacked by a crowd of looters who wanted to take their car away and began to open the doors. The musician and his friend tried to leave, but the intruders started shooting at them.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city.

It also became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Their number increased to 18, two of them were beheaded.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also stated that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and announced at its meeting that he had turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. After that, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, announced that the organization would temporarily send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It was noted that the advanced units from its composition had already begun to fulfill the assigned tasks. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers have already arrived in Kazakhstan.

At the same time it became known that the planes of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation were delivering Armenian soldiers from the CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan. It was noted that three planes have already taken off from Yerevan airport.

On January 7, Russian peacekeepers, together with Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, took full control of the Alma-Ata airport. The CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.