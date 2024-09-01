Marattin to La Piazza moves the Campo wide away

“I believe that you cannot change a party with an interview with Courier. I don’t want any more coalitions that join together to prevent the opponent from winning, as happened in 1996 and 2006. This is not doing politics. I don’t think that the ‘broad field’, where there are people who see things in a diametrically opposite way, is “a good solution”. As’ Luigi Marattin, MP of Italia Viva, in his speech at the event ‘La Piazza’, the Affaritaliani.it kermesse in Ceglie Messapica. The reference (and criticism) is obviously to his leader Matteo Renzi.

“Something broke in this country in the 1960s. The right and the left have the wrong opinions about why this country stopped growing,” he adds. “The solution is not to spend more on the public sector,” he says, “but how you spend.”