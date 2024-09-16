According to The Game Post, which cites unidentified “sources” but evidently close to the subject in question, Bungie and Sony are reportedly in discussions various aspects of Marathon after the Concord disaster, particularly with regard to the Game price and some gameplay features.
After the resounding flop of Concord, it is clear that Sony intends to approach live services in a more more cautious and thoughtfuland the issue would also affect Marathon, despite the great experience that Bungie has now gained in the field in question.
Despite the failure of the Firewalk game, however, it seems that both parties are still in agreement to launch Marathon as well. price of 40 dollars on the market, that is, with the same business model used by Concord.
Marathon will not be free-to-play
The new Bungie game then It shouldn’t be free-to-play but to be launched as a premium title, with probable micro-transactions connected but about which nothing specific is known yet.
Pricing has been a point of contention between Sony and Bungie since recent rumors emerged, but it seems they’ve ultimately agreed to stick with a “pay-to-play” approach, meaning a standard market price.
In terms of gameplay, however, Marathon would distance itself from Concord in that it is not supposed to be a “hero shooter”: the Bungie game would therefore not have a set of pre-established characters with their own specific characteristics, like Overwatch and Valorant and as Concord also was, but it will instead be class-based.
Although it wasn’t entirely clear, the extraction-style PvP shooter will be class-based rather than hero-based, which may seem like a small change but is very important for gameplay and long-term game management.
#Marathon #discussion #Bungie #Sony #Concord #price #features
Leave a Reply