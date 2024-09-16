According to The Game Post, which cites unidentified “sources” but evidently close to the subject in question, Bungie and Sony are reportedly in discussions various aspects of Marathon after the Concord disaster, particularly with regard to the Game price and some gameplay features.

After the resounding flop of Concord, it is clear that Sony intends to approach live services in a more more cautious and thoughtfuland the issue would also affect Marathon, despite the great experience that Bungie has now gained in the field in question.

Despite the failure of the Firewalk game, however, it seems that both parties are still in agreement to launch Marathon as well. price of 40 dollars on the market, that is, with the same business model used by Concord.