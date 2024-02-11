24-year-old marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum died in a road accident in Kenya, Kenyan Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba said on Sunday evening. announced on X. The Kenyan improved the world record of his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in Chicago last October with 2:00:35.

Kiptum only ran three marathons in his career and won all three. He would participate in the Rotterdam marathon in early April and attempt to attack his own world record. He wanted to be the first athlete to run under two hours. “Kenya has lost a jewel,” writes Minister Namwamba on X. “No words.”

The accident took place near the town of Eldoret in western Kenya. His coach Gervais Hakizimana from Rwanda also died.