Scottish ultramarathon specialist Joasia Zakrzewski has been disqualified from a race for using a car. The 47-year-old from Dumfries finished third in the Gb Ultras Manchester-Liverpool match on 7 April. Detail: You traveled 2.5 miles (about 3.8 km) by car. The trick was discovered because the data showed that the athlete covered a mile in 1’40”: a bit too fast. Wayne Drinkwater, the director of the GB Ultras race, told the BBC the episode was “very disappointing”.

“The issue has been investigated and after checking data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided by our event team, other competitors and the participant herself, we can confirm that a competitor has been disqualified from the event for using a vehicle during part of the course,” he said.

“The matter is now in the hands of TRA (Trail Running Association) and UK Athletics (UKA) as regulatory bodies.” Zakrezewski finished 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon in Scotland and set the UK records over the 100 and 200 mile distances. Adrian Stott, a friend of the marathon runner, told the BBC the Scottish athlete was “sincerely sorry”. “The race didn’t go according to plan. She said she felt sick and tired during the race and she wanted to quit,” she said. “She has co-operated fully with the race organizers’ investigation, providing them with a full account of what transpired. She sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused.”